Colorado & Carolina vor Aufstieg in den NHL-Playoffs
Colorado Avalanche und Carolina Hurricanes stehen in der nordamerikanischen Eishockeyliga NHL kurz vor dem Einzug in die nächste Playoff-Runde.
Die Hurricanes gewannen am Donnerstag gegen die Ottawa Senators 2:1, Colorado siegte gegen die Los Angeles Kings auswärts 4:2. Beide Mannschaften führen in den „Best-of-seven“-Serien mit 3:0. Die Buffalo Sabres setzten sich gegen die Boston Bruins mit 3:1 durch und gingen insgesamt 2:1 in Führung.
Aktuelle NHL Videos
HIGHLIGHTS | Colorado Avalanche – Los Angeles Kings | Playoffs – Spiel 3
HIGHLIGHTS | Buffalo Sabres – Boston Bruins | Playoffs – Spiel 3
HIGHLIGHTS | Carolina Hurricanes – Ottawa Senators | Playoffs – Spiel 3
HIGHLIGHTS | Minnesota Wild – Dallas Stars | Playoffs – Spiel 3
HIGHLIGHTS | Edmonton Oilers – Anaheim Ducks | Playoffs – Spiel 2
HIGHLIGHTS | Philadelphia Flyers – Pittsburgh Penguins | Playoffs – Spiel 3
HIGHLIGHTS | Buffalo Sabres – Boston Bruins 2:4 | Playoffs – Spiel 2
HIGHLIGHTS | Tampa Bay Lightning – Montreal Canadiens 3:2 OT | Playoffs – Spiel 2
HIGHLIGHTS | Vegas Golden Knights – Utah Mammoth 2:3 | Playoffs – Spiel 2
HIGHLIGHTS | Anaheim Ducks – Edmonton Oilers 3:4 | Playoffs – Spiel 1
(APA)
Bild: Imago