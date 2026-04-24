Colorado & Carolina vor Aufstieg in den NHL-Playoffs

Colorado Avalanche und Carolina Hurricanes stehen in der nordamerikanischen Eishockeyliga NHL kurz vor dem Einzug in die nächste Playoff-Runde.

Die Hurricanes gewannen am Donnerstag gegen die Ottawa Senators 2:1, Colorado siegte gegen die Los Angeles Kings auswärts 4:2. Beide Mannschaften führen in den „Best-of-seven“-Serien mit 3:0. Die Buffalo Sabres setzten sich gegen die Boston Bruins mit 3:1 durch und gingen insgesamt 2:1 in Führung.

(APA)

Bild: Imago