Bewegender Aufruf: Ibrahimovic startet Spendenaktion für Italien

Zlatan Ibrahimovic zeigt einmal mehr, dass er nicht nur sportlich zu den ganz Großen zählt! Im Zuge der rasanten Entwicklung der Corona-Krise rief der Superstar vom AC Mailand in einem bewegenden Posting auf seinen sozialen Kanälen eine Spendenaktion zugunsten der Humanitas Hospitals in Italien ins Leben.
Die ist eine Reihe von Krankenhäusern, die sich neben vielen schweren anderen Erkrankungen momentan auch intensiv mit der Bekämpfung des Coronavirus befasst.
“Italien hat mir so viel gegeben und das ist ein dramatischer Moment. Ich möchte dem Land, das ich liebe, noch mehr zurückgeben” erzählt Ibrahimovic in dem Video und fordert sämtliche Sportler ebenfalls zum Spenden auf.
“Ich zähle auf die Großzügigkeit meiner Kollegen, aller professionellen Athleten sowie derer, die im Rahmen ihrer Möglichkeiten eine kleine oder große Spende geben können, um das Virus zu besiegen.”
Ibrahimovic weiter: “Zusammen können wir den Ärzten und Krankenschwestern helfen, die jeden Tag selbstlos arbeiten, um uns zu helfen.”
Abschließend hatte der Schwede noch eine klare Ansage parat:
“Merkt euch: Wenn das Virus nicht zu Zlatan kommt, kommt Zlatan zum Virus!”
Der komplette Aufruf im Video:
Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love. I decided, together with the people who are working with me, to create a fundraiser for Humanitas hospitals and to use my communication power to spread the message wider. It’s a serious issue and we need a concrete help that’s not just about a video. I count on the generosity of my colleagues, of all professional athletes and of those who want to make a small or large donation according to their possibilities, to kick this virus away. Together we can really help hospitals and doctors and nurses who selflessly work every day to save our lives. Because today we are the ones cheering for them! Let’s together kick the CoronaVirus away and win this match! And remember: if the virus don’t go to Zlatan, Zlatan goes to the virus! Link in bio
