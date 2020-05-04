Keeper Karius kündigt bei Besiktas: “Es ist eine Schande”

Der deutsche Fußball-Torhüter Loris Karius hat mit sofortiger Wirkung seinen Leihvertrag beim türkischen Tabellenfünften Besiktas Istanbul gekündigt. Das bestätigte Karius bei Instagram.
“Es ist schade, dass es so zu Ende geht, aber ihr sollt wissen, dass ich alles versucht habe, um eine Lösung zu finden”, schrieb der 26-Jährige an seine Follower.
Hi everyone, today I terminated my contract with BEŞİKTAŞ. It’s a shame it comes to an end like this but you should know that I have tried everything to solve this situation without any problems. I was very patient for months telling the board over and over again. Same things happened already last year. Unfortunately they haven’t tried to solve this situational problem and even refused my suggestion to help by taking a pay cut. It’s important to me that you know I really enjoyed playing for this club a lot. BEŞİKTAŞ can be proud having such passionate fans behind them always giving amazing support. You always supported me in good and bad times and I will always remember you in the best way! Also I want to say thank you to all my teammates, coaching staff including all people working for the club. You welcomed me with arms wide open from day one. Thank you so much! Champion Beşiktaş 🦅
Karius hatte laut Auskunft seines Beraters mehrfach erfolglos die Zahlung ausstehender Gehälter angemahnt. “Ich war über Monate sehr geduldig und habe wieder und wieder mit dem Vorstand gesprochen. Dasselbe ist bereits im vergangenen Jahr passiert”, ergänzte Karius. Er wird nun vorerst zu seinem Stammverein FC Liverpool zurückkehren.
Mit den Reds hatte er 2018 im Champions-League-Finale gegen Real Madrid gestanden (1:3) und dabei zweimal gepatzt. Anschließend wurde er an Besiktas verliehen, wo er Stammspieler war.
(SID)
Beitragsbild: Imago