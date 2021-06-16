PL-Spielplan: Kracher für City & deutsches Trainerduell zum Auftakt

Die Premier League hat den neuen Premier-League-Spielplan veröffentlicht. Dabei kommt es sowohl zum Auftakt am 14. August als auch am Boxing Day wie erwartet zu spannenden Partien.
Meister Manchester City muss beispielsweise am 1. Spieltag gleich einen harten Brocken aus dem Weg räumen, wenn es bei Tottenham Hotspur um Punkte geht. In Norwich kommt es derweil zum deutschen Trainerduell zwischen Daniel Farke und Jürgen Klopp, denn der FC Liverpool ist beim Aufsteiger zu Gast. Die gleiche Partie gab es genau andersherum ebenfalls bereits zum Auftakt der Saison 2019/20. An der Anfield Road siegten die Reds damals locker mit 4:1.
Spannend wird es auch über die Weihnachtsfeiertage. Am Boxing Day (26. Dezember) empfängt ManCity beispielsweise Leicester City und Chelsea muss bei Aston Villa antreten. Zwei Tage später der nächste Kracher: Leicester empfängt Liverpool.
Alle 38. Spieltage im Überblick:
1. Spieltag – Samstag, 14. August
Brentford v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Leicester v Wolves
Man Utd v Leeds
Newcastle v West Ham
Norwich v Liverpool
Spurs v Man City
Watford v Aston Villa
2. Spieltag – Samstag, 21. August
Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Brighton v Watford
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Leeds v Everton
Liverpool v Burnley
Man City v Norwich
Southampton v Man Utd
West Ham v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs
3. Spieltag – Samstag, 28. August
Aston Villa v Brentford
Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Leeds
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Arsenal
Newcastle v Southampton
Norwich v Leicester
Spurs v Watford
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Man Utd
4. Spieltag – Samstag, 11. September
Arsenal v Norwich
Brentford v Brighton
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Burnley
Leeds v Liverpool
Leicester v Man City
Man Utd v Newcastle
Southampton v West Ham
Watford v Wolves
5. Spieltag – Samstag, 18. September
Aston Villa v Everton
Brighton v Leicester
Burnley v Arsenal
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man City v Southampton
Newcastle v Leeds
Norwich v Watford
Spurs v Chelsea
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Brentford
6. Spieltag – Samstag, 25. September
Arsenal v Spurs
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Everton v Norwich
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Burnley
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Southampton v Wolves
Watford v Newcastle
7. Spieltag – Samstag, 2. Oktober
Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Norwich
Chelsea v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Leeds v Watford
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Everton
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Newcastle
8. Spieltag – Samstag, 16. Oktober
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Chelsea
Everton v West Ham
Leicester v Man Utd
Man City v Burnley
Newcastle v Spurs
Norwich v Brighton
Southampton v Leeds
Watford v Liverpool
9. Spieltag – Samstag, 23. Oktober
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man City
Chelsea v Norwich
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Everton v Watford
Leeds v Wolves
Man Utd v Liverpool
Southampton v Burnley
West Ham v Spurs
10. Spieltag – Samstag, 30. Oktober
Aston Villa v West Ham
Burnley v Brentford
Leicester v Arsenal
Liverpool v Brighton
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Chelsea
Norwich v Leeds
Spurs v Man Utd
Watford v Southampton
Wolves v Everton
11. Spieltag – Samstag, 6. November
Arsenal v Watford
Brentford v Norwich
Brighton v Newcastle
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Spurs
Leeds v Leicester
Man Utd v Man City
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Liverpool
12. Spieltag – Samstag, 20. November
Aston Villa v Brighton
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Leicester v Chelsea
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Brentford
Norwich v Southampton
Spurs v Leeds
Watford v Man Utd
Wolves v West Ham
13. Spieltag – Samstag, 27. November
Arsenal v Newcastle
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v Leeds
Burnley v Spurs
Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Leicester v Watford
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v West Ham
Norwich v Wolves
14. Spieltag – Dienstag/Mittwoch 30. November/1. Dezember
Aston Villa v Man City (Di.)
Everton v Liverpool (Di.)
Leeds v Crystal Palace (Di.)
Watford v Chelsea (Di.)
West Ham v Brighton (Di.)
Wolves v Burnley (Di.)
Man Utd v Arsenal (Di.)
Newcastle v Norwich (Mi.)
Southampton v Leicester (Mi.)
Spurs v Brentford (Mi.)
15. Spieltag – Samstag, 4. Dezember
Aston Villa v Leicester
Everton v Arsenal
Leeds v Brentford
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Burnley
Southampton v Brighton
Spurs v Norwich
Watford v Man City
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Liverpool
16. Spieltag – Samstag, 11. Dezember
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Watford
Brighton v Spurs
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester v Newcastle
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Wolves
Norwich v Man Utd
17. Spieltag – Dienstag/Mittwoch 14./15. Dezember
Arsenal v West Ham (Di.)
Brentford v Man Utd (Di.)
Brighton v Wolves (Di.)
Burnley v Watford (Di.)
Leicester v Spurs (Di.)
Norwich v Aston Villa (Di.)
Crystal Palace v Southampton (Di.)
Chelsea v Everton (Mi.)
Liverpool v Newcastle (Mi.)
Man City v Leeds (Mi.)
18. Spieltag – Samstag, 18. Dezember
Aston Villa v Burnley
Everton v Leicester
Leeds v Arsenal
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle v Man City
Southampton v Brentford
Spurs v Liverpool
Watford v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Norwich
Wolves v Chelsea
19. Spieltag – Sonntag, 26. Dezember
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brighton v Brentford
Burnley v Everton
Liverpool v Leeds
Man City v Leicester
Newcastle v Man Utd
Norwich v Arsenal
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Southampton
Wolves v Watford
20. Spieltag – Dienstag, 28. Dezember
Arsenal v Wolves
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Brighton
Crystal Palace v Norwich
Everton v Newcastle
Leeds v Aston Villa
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Burnley
Southampton v Spurs
Watford v West Ham
21. Spieltag – Samstag, 1. Januar
Arsenal v Man City
Brentford v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Everton v Brighton
Leeds v Burnley
Leicester v Norwich
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Newcastle
Watford v Spurs
22. Spieltag – Samstag, 15. Januar
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Watford
Norwich v Everton
Spurs v Arsenal
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Southampton
23. Spieltag – Samstag, 22. Januar
Arsenal v Burnley
Brentford v Wolves
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Brighton
Man Utd v West Ham
Southampton v Man City
Watford v Norwich
24. Spieltag – Dienstag/Mittwoch 8./9. Februar
Aston Villa v Leeds (Di.)
Brighton v Chelsea (Di.)
Burnley v Man Utd (Di.)
Norwich v Crystal Palace (Di.)
West Ham v Watford (Di.)
Wolves v Arsenal (Di.)
Newcastle v Everton (Mi.)
Spurs v Southampton (Mi.)
Liverpool v Leicester (Mi.)
Man City v Brentford (Mi.)
25. Spieltag – Samstag, 12. Februar
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Arsenal
Everton v Leeds
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Norwich v Man City
Spurs v Wolves
Watford v Brighton
26. Spieltag – Samstag, 19. Februar
Arsenal v Brentford
Aston Villa v Watford
Brighton v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Leeds v Man Utd
Liverpool v Norwich
Man City v Spurs
Southampton v Everton
West Ham v Newcastle
Wolves v Leicester
27. Spieltag – Samstag, 26. Februar
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brentford v Newcastle
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Leicester
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Spurs
Man Utd v Watford
Southampton v Norwich
West Ham v Wolves
28. Spieltag – Samstag, 5. März
Aston Villa v Southampton
Burnley v Chelsea
Leicester v Leeds
Liverpool v West Ham
Man City v Man Utd
Newcastle v Brighton
Norwich v Brentford
Spurs v Everton
Watford v Arsenal
Wolves v Crystal Palace
29. Spieltag – Samstag, 12. März
Arsenal v Leicester
Brentford v Burnley
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Norwich
Man Utd v Spurs
Southampton v Watford
West Ham v Aston Villa
30. Spieltag – Samstag, 19. März
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Southampton
Leicester v Brentford
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Norwich v Chelsea
Spurs v West Ham
Watford v Everton
Wolves v Leeds
31. Spieltag – Samstag, 2. April
Brighton v Norwich
Burnley v Man City
Chelsea v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Leeds v Southampton
Liverpool v Watford
Man Utd v Leicester
Spurs v Newcastle
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Aston Villa
32. Spieltag – Samstag, 9. April
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Everton v Man Utd
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Wolves
Norwich v Burnley
Southampton v Chelsea
Watford v Leeds
33. Spieltag – Samstag, 16. April
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds v Chelsea
Man Utd v Norwich
Newcastle v Leicester
Southampton v Arsenal
Spurs v Brighton
Watford v Brentford
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v Man City
34. Spieltag – Samstag, 23. April
Arsenal v Man Utd
Brentford v Spurs
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Leeds
Leicester v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Watford
Norwich v Newcastle
35. Spieltag – Samstag, 30. April
Aston Villa v Norwich
Everton v Chelsea
Leeds v Man City
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Liverpool
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leicester
Watford v Burnley
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brighton
36. Spieltag – Samstag, 7. Mai
Arsenal v Leeds
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v Man Utd
Burnley v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Watford
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man City v Newcastle
Norwich v West Ham
37. Spieltag – Sonntag, 15. Mai*
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brentford
Leeds v Brighton
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Arsenal
Southampton v Liverpool
Spurs v Burnley
Watford v Leicester
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Norwich
* Um Probleme mit dem FA-Cup-Finale zu verhindern
38. Spieltag – Sonntag, 22. Mai
Arsenal v Everton
Brentford v Leeds
Brighton v West Ham
Burnley v Newcastle
Chelsea v Watford
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Leicester City v Southampton
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Aston Villa
Norwich v Spurs
Beitragsbild: Imago