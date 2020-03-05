Shiffrin steht vor Weltcup-Rückkehr

US-Ski-Star Mikaela Shiffrin will in der kommenden Woche in Aare ihr Comeback im alpinen Ski-Weltcup geben. “Ich bin an einem Punkt angelangt, an dem ich es mir gegenüber nicht mehr verantworten könnte, würde ich nicht versuchen, wieder an den Start zu gehen”, betonte die zweifache Olympiasiegerin in einem Interview mit der “New York Times”.

Shiffrin hatte nach dem überraschenden Unfalltod ihres Vaters Jeff im Februar kein einziges Rennen bestritten. Dadurch gelang es Federica Brignone als bisher einziger Läuferin, die Titelverteidigerin in der Gesamtwertung zu überholen. Die Italienerin hält nach 30 Rennen bei 1.378 Punkten, Shiffrin hat als Zweite 153 Zähler Rückstand. Auf Platz drei folgte die Slowakin Petra Vlhova, der aktuell 189 Punkte auf Brignone fehlen.

“Ich kann nicht versprechen, dass ich in der Lage sein werde anzutreten, wenn es dann soweit ist”, schrieb Shiffrin am Donnerstag bei Instagram zu ihrem geplanten Comeback in Aare. “Und ich habe eigentlich keine Erwartung. Ich hoffe, ein paar gute Schwünge zu fahren. Ich denke, das würde meinen Vater glücklich machen.”

Bereits am Donnerstag machte sich Shiffrin auf den Weg nach Schweden, um sich auf die drei Rennen in Aare, wo vom 12. bis 14. März ein Parallelslalom, ein Riesentorlauf und ein Slalom auf dem Programm stehen, bestmöglich vorzubereiten.

(APA)

Artikelbild: GEPA