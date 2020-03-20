Ski Alpin: Nina Haver-Löseth hört auf

Nina Haver-Löseth hat nach 14 Jahren im Weltcup ihren Rücktritt vom Skirennsport erklärt.
Diesen Karriereschritt gab die 31-jährige Norwegerin am späten Donnerstagabend auf Instagram bekannt. Die Technik-Spezialistin gab diesen Winter ihr Comeback, nachdem sie Ende 2018 einen Schienbeinkopfbruch und einen Meniskusriss erlitten hatte. Dabei fuhr Löseth mehrmals in die Top-10.
View this post on Instagram
Here we are at the end of this wonderful adventure that has been my life for all these years. Although I didn’t envision ending my career amongst everything that is going on in the world today, it’s made it even clearer that there are much bigger things in life than how fast I go in the next race. I’ve had so much joy this season, actually more than ever before, but it’s time. As an athlete it’s easy to get lost in the results, and I may not have gotten as many podiums or medals as I dreamt of, but a lot of my childhood dreams still came true. However, at the end of the day it’s not the results that makes me smile when I think back on my career. It’s the setbacks that made me stronger, the people I’ve met, the lessons I’ve learned, the support I’ve gotten, the great sponsors I’ve worked with and the amazing team we have built. Also I learned what it means to have grit. I am grateful for every single thing this sport has taught me, it’s been my school of life and a humbling experience. All I can say is thank you; to everyone that has been a part of this journey, to those who have cheered me on and to all of you that have supported me. My heart is full, and I am excited to start a new chapter🌟♥️
In ihrer Laufbahn feierte Haver-Löseth zwei Weltcupsiege. 2016 gewann sie in Santa Caterina den Slalom, zwei Jahre später triumphierte sie beim City Event in Stockholm. Bei den Olympischen Spielen 2018 in Pyeongchang holte sie im Teambewerb mit Norwegen außerdem die Bronzemedaille.
(APA)
Beitragsbild: GEPA