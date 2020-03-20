Ski Alpin: Nina Haver-Löseth hört auf

View this post on Instagram

Here we are at the end of this wonderful adventure that has been my life for all these years. Although I didn’t envision ending my career amongst everything that is going on in the world today, it’s made it even clearer that there are much bigger things in life than how fast I go in the next race. I’ve had so much joy this season, actually more than ever before, but it’s time. As an athlete it’s easy to get lost in the results, and I may not have gotten as many podiums or medals as I dreamt of, but a lot of my childhood dreams still came true. However, at the end of the day it’s not the results that makes me smile when I think back on my career. It’s the setbacks that made me stronger, the people I’ve met, the lessons I’ve learned, the support I’ve gotten, the great sponsors I’ve worked with and the amazing team we have built. Also I learned what it means to have grit. I am grateful for every single thing this sport has taught me, it’s been my school of life and a humbling experience. All I can say is thank you; to everyone that has been a part of this journey, to those who have cheered me on and to all of you that have supported me. My heart is full, and I am excited to start a new chapter🌟♥️