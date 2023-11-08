Alle CL-Highlights des 4. Spieltags im Überblick
Alle Highlights des vierten Spieltags der UEFA Champions League hier in der Übersicht zum Nachsehen:
Dienstag, 7. November – 4. Spieltag
HIGHLIGHTS | Shakhtar Donezk – FC Barcelona | 4. Spieltag
HIGHLIGHTS | AC Milan – Paris Saint Germain | 4. Spieltag
HIGHLIGHTS | Borussia Dortmund – Newcastle United | 4. Spieltag
HIGHLIGHTS | Manchester City – Young Boys Bern | 4. Spieltag
HIGHLIGHTS | Roter Stern Belgrad – RB Leipzig | 4. Spieltag
HIGHLIGHTS | Atletico Madrid – Celtic Glasgow | 4. Spieltag
HIGHLIGHTS | Lazio Rom – Feyenoord Rotterdam | 4. Spieltag
HIGHLIGHTS | FC Porto – Royal Antwerpen | 4. Spieltag
Bild: GEPA