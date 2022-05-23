Barca verzichtet bei Angreifer auf Kaufoption

Der FC Barcelona wird die Kaufoption für Adama Traore in Höhe von 30 Millionen Euro wohl nicht ziehen, berichtet Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona won’t trigger the buy option clause for Adama Traoré. It was included into loan deal from Wolves for €30m but Barça won’t spend big money on Adama as things stand. 🇪🇸 #FCB

Traoré’s out of contract in June 2023 with Wolves, his future will be decided soon.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2022