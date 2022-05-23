Barca verzichtet bei Angreifer auf Kaufoption

Der FC Barcelona wird die Kaufoption für Adama Traore in Höhe von 30 Millionen Euro wohl nicht ziehen, berichtet Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano.
Barcelona won’t trigger the buy option clause for Adama Traoré. It was included into loan deal from Wolves for €30m but Barça won’t spend big money on Adama as things stand. 🇪🇸 #FCB
Traoré’s out of contract in June 2023 with Wolves, his future will be decided soon.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2022
Adama legte in Barcelona zwar einen Start nach Maß hin – in seinen ersten beiden Spielen lieferte er jeweils eine direkte Torvorlage. Seit Mitte März schwinden die Spielanteile des Rechtsaußen. Im Sommer wird das Muskelpaket damit wohl wieder zu den Wolverhampton Wanderers zurückkehren. Dort besitzt er noch einen Vertrag bis 2023.
