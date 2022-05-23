FC Barcelona, Barca v Villarreal CF - La Liga Santander Adama Traore of Barcelona is changed during the LaLiga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF at Camp Nou on May 22, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona Spain PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJosexBretonx originalFilename:breton-fcbarcel220522_np63z.jpg

Barca verzichtet bei Angreifer auf Kaufoption

via Sky Sport Austria

Der FC Barcelona wird die Kaufoption für Adama Traore in Höhe von 30 Millionen Euro wohl nicht ziehen, berichtet Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano.

Adama legte in Barcelona zwar einen Start nach Maß hin – in seinen ersten beiden Spielen lieferte er jeweils eine direkte Torvorlage. Seit Mitte März schwinden die Spielanteile des Rechtsaußen. Im Sommer wird das Muskelpaket damit wohl wieder zu den Wolverhampton Wanderers zurückkehren. Dort besitzt er noch einen Vertrag bis 2023.

skyx-traumpass

Bild: Imago