City-Routinier kündigt Abschied an

Fernandinho wird Manchester City zum Saisonende verlassen. Das berichtet Transferexperte Fabrizio Romano.

„Ich will spielen. Ich werde zurück in die Heimat nach Brasilien gehen. Das habe ich mit meiner Familie beschlossen, es ist für mich das Wichtigste im Moment,“ gab der 36-Jährige bekannt. Fernandinho spielt seit Sommer 2013 bei den „Skyblues“ und trug insgesamt 373 Mal das himmelblaue Trikot.

🚨 Fernandinho announces he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season.

He’s not gonna sign a new contract: “I want to play. I will go back to Brazil, for sure. I’ve decided with my family, it’s the most important for me”, Fernandinho said. 🔵🇧🇷 #MCFC pic.twitter.com/UbQK0erSQ3

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 12, 2022