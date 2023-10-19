Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo Junior wechselt zu Al-Nassr

Auch Cristiano Ronaldos Sohn Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. wird in Zukunft in Saudi-Arabien kicken.

Wie Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano bestätigt, folgt Cristiano Ronaldo Junior seinem Vater und wird künftig für Al-Nassr FC auflaufen. Der älteste Sohn des Portugiesen soll zunächst für die U13 spielen.

Wie sein Vater erhält auch Cristiano Junior die Rückennummer sieben.

Bild: Imago