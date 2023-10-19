Cristiano Ronaldo Junior wechselt zu Al-Nassr
Auch Cristiano Ronaldos Sohn Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. wird in Zukunft in Saudi-Arabien kicken.
Wie Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano bestätigt, folgt Cristiano Ronaldo Junior seinem Vater und wird künftig für Al-Nassr FC auflaufen. Der älteste Sohn des Portugiesen soll zunächst für die U13 spielen.
Wie sein Vater erhält auch Cristiano Junior die Rückennummer sieben.
🚨🟡🔵 Cristiano Ronaldo Jr signs with Al-Nassr U13 team — here we go!
The agreement has been signed as Cristiano’s son will start training in the next days.
He will wear number 7.
Cristiano once said: “My son tells me: dad, hold on a few more years, I want to play with you!”. pic.twitter.com/uUp25lelRJ
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2023
Bild: Imago