Cristiano Ronaldo Junior wechselt zu Al-Nassr

Auch Cristiano Ronaldos Sohn Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. wird in Zukunft in Saudi-Arabien kicken.

Wie Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano bestätigt, folgt Cristiano Ronaldo Junior seinem Vater und wird künftig für Al-Nassr FC auflaufen. Der älteste Sohn des Portugiesen soll zunächst für die U13 spielen.

🚨🟡🔵 Cristiano Ronaldo Jr signs with Al-Nassr U13 team — here we go!

The agreement has been signed as Cristiano’s son will start training in the next days.

He will wear number 7.

Cristiano once said: “My son tells me: dad, hold on a few more years, I want to play with you!”. pic.twitter.com/uUp25lelRJ

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2023