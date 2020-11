VIDEO: Flammen-Inferno! Grosjean überlebt Horror-Unfall

STEINER: “Romain is doing okay, I don’t want to make a medical comment but he had light burns on his hands and ankles. Obviously he’s shaken… I want to thank the rescue crews who are very quick. The marshals and FIA people they did a great job, it was scary”#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/lWbZd17ynw

— Formula 1 (@F1) November 29, 2020