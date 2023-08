Jaissle-Klub Al-Ahli angelt wohl nach Barca-Star

Saudi side Al Ahli remain interested in Franck Kessié, still waiting for formal proposal to be submitted. 🔵🔴🇨🇮

Barcelona are prepared to sell Kessié, Xavi has been clear with him — up to the player.

Juventus and two PL clubs have been showing interest for weeks. pic.twitter.com/pLlKwtUvGg

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2023