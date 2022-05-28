Ivan Perisic of FC Internazionale warms up during the Serie A 2021/22 football match between FC Internazionale and UC Sampdoria at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, Milan, Italy on May 22, 2022 - Milan Stadio Giuseppe Meazza Milan Italy Copyright: xEPhotopressx SP24-339-004

Perisic vor Wechsel zu Premier-League-Gigant

via Sky Sport Austria

Ivan Perisic wird in der nächsten Saison wohl für Tottenham in der Premier League spielen. Nach Informationen von Gianluca Di Marzio und Fabrizio Romano steht die Einigung kurz bevor. Perisic kann Inter Mailand ablösfrei verlassen und soll in London einen Zweijahresvertrag bekommen.

skyx-traumpass

Bild: Imago