Perisic vor Wechsel zu Premier-League-Gigant

Ivan Perisic wird in der nächsten Saison wohl für Tottenham in der Premier League spielen. Nach Informationen von Gianluca Di Marzio und Fabrizio Romano steht die Einigung kurz bevor. Perisic kann Inter Mailand ablösfrei verlassen und soll in London einen Zweijahresvertrag bekommen.

Ivan Perisić’s set to join Tottenham, here we go! Full agreement set to be signed on a two year deal. Inter have received final communication. 🚨🇭🇷 #THFC

Medical could take place next week in London, once everything will be signed. Antonio Conte wanted Ivan as priority. pic.twitter.com/9s9Drlauha

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2022