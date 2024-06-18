Premier League gibt Spielplan bekannt
Die Premier League gab Dienstag Vormittag den Spielplan für die Saison 2024/25 bekannt.
Den Auftakt in die Saison bestreiten Manchester United gegen Fulham am 16. August um 21 Uhr. Aufsteiger Ipswich Town muss am Samstag, den 17. August um 13:30 Uhr gegen Liverpool ran, Bournemouth trifft auf Nottingham Forest. Für Oliver Glasner und Crystal Palace beginnt die Saison am Sonntag, 18. August mit einem Auswärtsspiel gegen Brentford, das Topspiel des ersten Spieltags findet in London statt, wo Chelsea den Meister Manchester City empfängt. Die Montagabend-Partie wird in Leicester gespielt, wo der Aufsteiger gegen Tottenham Hotspur ran muss.
Auch in der kommenden Saison gibt es 250 Spiele der Premier League live und exklusiv auf Sky Sport Austria – mit dem Sky X-Traumpass kein Spiel verpassen!
Die Premier League-Duelle im Überblick:
Samstag 24 August 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Leicester City
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Ipswich Town
Southampton v Nottingham Forest
Spurs v Everton
Wolves v Chelsea
Samstag 31 August 2024
Arsenal v Brighton
Brentford v Southampton
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Ipswich Town v Fulham
Leicester City v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Spurs
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Man City
Samstag 14 September 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Everton
Brighton v Ipswich Town
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Fulham v West Ham
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man City v Brentford
Southampton v Man Utd
Spurs v Arsenal
Wolves v Newcastle United
Samstag 21 September 2024
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Fulham v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Everton
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Arsenal
Southampton v Ipswich Town
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Chelsea
Samstag 28 September 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
Arsenal v Leicester City
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Spurs
Newcastle United v Man City
Nottingham Forest v Fulham
Wolves v Liverpool
Samstag 5 Oktober 2024
Arsenal v Southampton
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Spurs
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Newcastle United
Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Fulham
West Ham v Ipswich Town
Samstag 19 Oktober 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Fulham v Aston Villa
Ipswich Town v Everton
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle United v Brighton
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Leicester City
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v Man City
Samstag 26 Oktober 2024
Arsenal v Liverpool
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Ipswich Town
Brighton v Wolves
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Fulham
Leicester City v Nottingham Forest
Man City v Southampton
West Ham v Man Utd
Samstag 2 November 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Fulham v Brentford
Ipswich Town v Leicester City
Liverpool v Brighton
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v West Ham
Southampton v Everton
Spurs v Aston Villa
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Samstag 9 November 2024
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Man City
Chelsea v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Leicester City
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
Spurs v Ipswich Town
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Southampton
Samstag 23 November 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Wolves
Ipswich Town v Man Utd
Leicester City v Chelsea
Man City v Spurs
Newcastle United v West Ham
Southampton v Liverpool
Samstag 30 November 2024
Brentford v Leicester City
Brighton v Southampton
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Everton
Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town
Spurs v Fulham
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
Dienstag 3 Dezember 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Man Utd
Aston Villa v Brentford
Everton v Wolves
Fulham v Brighton
Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace
Leicester City v West Ham
Mittwoch 4 Dezember 2024
Man City v Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v Chelsea
Samstag 7 Dezember 2024
Aston Villa v Southampton
Brentford v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Liverpool
Fulham v Arsenal
Ipswich Town v AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City v Brighton
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
Spurs v Chelsea
West Ham v Wolves
Samstag 14 Dezember 2024
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Everton
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Brentford
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Man Utd
Newcastle United v Leicester City
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Ipswich Town
Samstag 21 Dezember 2024
Aston Villa v Man City
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Southampton
Ipswich Town v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Wolves
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Liverpool
West Ham v Brighton
Donnerstag 26 Dezember 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Arsenal v Ipswich Town
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Fulham
Liverpool v Leicester City
Man City v Everton
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v Spurs
Southampton v West Ham
Wolves v Man Utd
Sontnag 29 Dezember 2024
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Everton v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Ipswich Town v Chelsea
Leicester City v Man City
Man Utd v Newcastle United
Spurs v Wolves
West Ham v Liverpool
Saturday 4 January 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Brighton v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Ipswich Town
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v West Ham
Southampton v Brentford
Spurs v Newcastle United
Wolves v Nottingham Forest
Dienstag 14 Jänner 2025
Arsenal v Spurs
Brentford v Man City
Everton v Aston Villa
Ipswich Town v Brighton
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
West Ham v Fulham
Mittwoch 15 Jänner 2025
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v Wolves
20:00 Man Utd v Southampton
Saturday 18 January 2025
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Wolves
Everton v Spurs
Ipswich Town v Man City
Leicester City v Fulham
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Samstag 25 Jänner 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa v West Ham
Brighton v Everton
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Fulham v Man Utd
Liverpool v Ipswich Town
Man City v Chelsea
Southampton v Newcastle United
Spurs v Leicester City
Wolves v Arsenal
Samstag 1 Februar 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Arsenal v Man City
Brentford v Spurs
Chelsea v West Ham
Everton v Leicester City
Ipswich Town v Southampton
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Brighton
Wolves v Aston Villa
Samstag 15 Februar 2025
Aston Villa v Ipswich Town
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leicester City v Arsenal
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Newcastle United
Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Man Utd
West Ham v Brentford
Samstag 22 February 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Everton v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town v Spurs
Leicester City v Brentford
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
Southampton v Brighton
Tuesday 25 Februar 2025
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Man City
West Ham v Leicester City
Wolves v Fulham
20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Mittwoch 26 Februar 2025
Chelsea v Southampton
20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United
20:00 Man Utd v Ipswich Town
Samstag 8 März 2025
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Ipswich Town
Liverpool v Southampton
Man Utd v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Newcastle United
Wolves v Everton
Samstag 15 März 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v West Ham
Fulham v Spurs
Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest
Leicester City v Man Utd
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Wolves
Dienstag 1 April 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Ipswich Town
Arsenal v Fulham
Brighton v Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Wolves v West Ham
Mittwoch 2 April 2025
Chelsea v Spurs
Man City v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Brentford
Southampton v Crystal Palace
20:00 Liverpool v Everton
Samstag 5 April 2025
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Everton v Arsenal
Fulham v Liverpool
Ipswich Town v Wolves
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Man Utd v Man City
Spurs v Southampton
West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
Samstag 12 April 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Brentford
Brighton v Leicester City
Chelsea v Ipswich Town
Liverpool v West Ham
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Aston Villa
Wolves v Spurs
Samstag 19 April 2025
Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Brentford v Brighton
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Fulham v Chelsea
Ipswich Town v Arsenal
Leicester City v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Southampton
Samstag 26 April 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man City v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Ipswich Town
Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Southampton v Fulham
Wolves v Leicester City
Samstag 3 Mai 2025
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Fulham
Brentford v Man Utd
Brighton v Newcastle United
Chelsea v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v Ipswich Town
Leicester City v Southampton
Man City v Wolves
West Ham v Spurs
Samstag 10 Mai 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Fulham v Everton
Ipswich Town v Brentford
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Nottingham Forest v Leicester City
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Brighton
Sonntag 18 Mai 2025
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Southampton
Leicester City v Ipswich Town
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
Sonntag 25 Mai 2025
16:00 AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City
16:00 Fulham v Man City
16:00 Ipswich Town v West Ham
16:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
16:00 Man Utd v Aston Villa
16:00 Newcastle United v Everton
16:00 Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
16:00 Southampton v Arsenal
16:00 Spurs v Brighton
16:00 Wolves v Brentford
Bild: Imago