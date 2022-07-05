Mg Parigi Francia 28/05/2022 - finale Champions League / Liverpool-Real Madrid / foto Matteo Gribaudi/Image nella foto: Vinicius Junior-Rodrygo Goes PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITA

Real will Trio langfristig binden

via Sky Sport Austria

Real Madrid steht offenbar kurz vor drei Vertragsverlängerungen. Laut Transferexperte Fabrizio Romano wollen die „Königlichen“ die drei Brasilianer Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior und Rodrygo langfristig binden.

Während der Kontrakt mit CL-Finalheld Vinicius bis 2026 prolongiert werden soll, möchte Real den Abwehrpartner von David Alaba und Edeljoker Rodrygo bis 2028 behalten. Alle drei Spieler sollen eine Ausstiegsklausel von rund einer Milliarde Euro bekommen.

(Red.)

Bild: Imago