UEFA Champions League

Alle CL-Highlights des 2. Spieltags im Überblick

Alle Highlights des zweiten Spieltags der UEFA Champions League hier in der Übersicht zum Nachsehen:

Dienstag, 3. Oktober – 2. Spieltag

HIGHLIGHTS | Salzburg – Real Sociedad

HIGHLIGHTS | Manchester United – Galatasaray

HIGHLIGHTS | Napoli – Real Madrid

HIGHLIGHTS | Kopenhagen – Bayern München

HIGHLIGHTS | Inter – Benfica

HIGHLIGHTS | Union Berlin – Sporting Braga

HIGHLIGHTS | PSV Eindhoven – Sevilla

HIGHLIGHTS | Lens – Arsenal

Mittwoch, 4. Oktober – 2. Spieltag

HIGHLIGHTS | RB Leipzig – Manchester City

HIGHLIGHTS | Newcastle – Paris Saint Germain

HIGHLIGHTS | Borussia Dortmund – AC Milan

HIGHLIGHTS | Atletico – Feyenoord

HIGHLIGHTS | Porto – Barcelona

HIGHLIGHTS | Antwerpen – Shakhtar Donezk

HIGHLIGHTS | Celtic – Lazio

HIGHLIGHTS | Roter Stern Belgrad – YB Bern

Bild: GEPA