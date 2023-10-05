Alle CL-Highlights des 2. Spieltags im Überblick
Alle Highlights des zweiten Spieltags der UEFA Champions League hier in der Übersicht zum Nachsehen:
Dienstag, 3. Oktober – 2. Spieltag
HIGHLIGHTS | Salzburg – Real Sociedad
HIGHLIGHTS | Manchester United – Galatasaray
HIGHLIGHTS | Napoli – Real Madrid
HIGHLIGHTS | Kopenhagen – Bayern München
HIGHLIGHTS | Inter – Benfica
HIGHLIGHTS | Union Berlin – Sporting Braga
HIGHLIGHTS | PSV Eindhoven – Sevilla
HIGHLIGHTS | Lens – Arsenal
Mittwoch, 4. Oktober – 2. Spieltag
HIGHLIGHTS | RB Leipzig – Manchester City
HIGHLIGHTS | Newcastle – Paris Saint Germain
HIGHLIGHTS | Borussia Dortmund – AC Milan
HIGHLIGHTS | Atletico – Feyenoord
HIGHLIGHTS | Porto – Barcelona
HIGHLIGHTS | Antwerpen – Shakhtar Donezk
HIGHLIGHTS | Celtic – Lazio
HIGHLIGHTS | Roter Stern Belgrad – YB Bern
Bild: GEPA