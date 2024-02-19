FC Everton – Crystal Palace heute live bei Sky
Zum Abschluss des 25. Spieltags spielt der FC Everton am Montagabend gegen Crystal Palace. Die Partie gibt es ab 20:50 Uhr live auf Sky Sport Premier League – streame das Spiel mit dem Sky X Traumpass!
Der 25. Spieltag der Premier League LIVE bei Sky
Samstag, 17. Februar
FC Brentford – FC Liverpool 1:4
FC Burnley – FC Arsenal 0:5
Tottenham Hotspur – Wolverhampton Wanderers 1:2
Newcastle United – AFC Bournemouth 2:2
FC Fulham – Aston Villa 1:2
Nottingham Forest – West Ham United 2:0
Manchester City – FC Chelsea 1:1
Sonntag, 18. Februar
Sheffield United – Brighton & Hove Albion 0:5
Luton Town – Manchester United 1:2
+++ Alle Highlights des 25. Spieltags +++
Montag, 19. Februar
LIVE ab 20:50 Uhr: FC Everton – Crystal Palace auf Sky Sport Premier League (Anstoß: 21:00 Uhr)
Nachholspiel des 18. Spieltags LIVE und EXKLUSIV bei Sky Sport
Dienstag, 20. Februar
LIVE ab 20:20 Uhr: Manchester City – FC Brentford auf Sky Sport Premier League (Anstoß: 20:30 Uhr)
Bild: Imago