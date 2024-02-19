Premier League

FC Everton – Crystal Palace heute live bei Sky

Zum Abschluss des 25. Spieltags spielt der FC Everton am Montagabend gegen Crystal Palace. Die Partie gibt es ab 20:50 Uhr live auf Sky Sport Premier League – streame das Spiel mit dem Sky X Traumpass! 

Der 25. Spieltag der Premier League LIVE bei Sky

Samstag, 17. Februar

FC Brentford – FC Liverpool 1:4

FC Burnley – FC Arsenal 0:5

Tottenham Hotspur – Wolverhampton Wanderers 1:2

Newcastle United – AFC Bournemouth 2:2

FC Fulham – Aston Villa 1:2

Nottingham Forest – West Ham United 2:0

Manchester City – FC Chelsea 1:1

Sonntag, 18. Februar

Sheffield United – Brighton & Hove Albion 0:5

Luton Town – Manchester United 1:2

+++ Alle Highlights des 25. Spieltags +++

Montag, 19. Februar

LIVE ab 20:50 Uhr: FC Everton – Crystal Palace auf Sky Sport Premier League (Anstoß: 21:00 Uhr)

Nachholspiel des 18. Spieltags LIVE und EXKLUSIV bei Sky Sport

Dienstag, 20. Februar

LIVE ab 20:20 Uhr: Manchester City – FC Brentford auf Sky Sport Premier League (Anstoß: 20:30 Uhr)

Bild: Imago