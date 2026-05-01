LASK holt Cuptitel: Alle Europacup-Szenarien im Überblick

Der LASK sichert sich durch einen 4:2-Erfolg im ÖFB-Cup-Finale gegen den SCR Altach den ersten Titel nach 61 Jahren – und gleichzeitg ein wertvolles Ticket für den Europacup.

Die Linzer nehmen dank des Pokalsieges zumindest an der dritten Runde der Europa-League-Qualifikation teil und haben damit gute Chancen auf eine europäische Ligaphase. Sollte der LASK in der ADMIRAL Bundesliga noch Meister oder Zweitplatzierter werden, dürfen die Neo-Cupsieger sogar von der Champions League träumen. In jedem Fall tritt Österreichs Meister fix im CL-Playoff an und hat damit als einziger Europacup-Teilnehmer einen Startplatz in einer der Ligaphasen schon vorab sicher.

Womöglich negative Auswirkungen hat der Linzer Erfolg auf die direkte Konkurrenz – besonders, wenn die Linzer die Top drei verpassen sollten. Dann könnte der Drittplatzierte maximal an der Conference League teilnehmen – während der Vierte der Meistergruppe sogar zuvor noch ins ligainterne Europacup-Playoff müsste.

Die Szenarien im Überblick:

LASK landet in Meistergruppe auf 1. oder 2. Platz = Playoff oder 2. Runde Champions League-Qualifikation

Team auf 3. Platz = 3. Runde Europa League-Qualifikation

Team auf 4. Platz = 2. Runde Conference League-Qualifikation

Team auf 5. Platz = Finale Europacup-Playoff

Team auf 1. Platz (QG) und 2. Platz (QG) = Halbfinale Europacup-Playoff

LASK landet in Meistergruppe auf 3. Platz = 3. Runde Europa League-Qualifikation

Team auf 4. Platz = 2. Runde Conference League-Qualifikation

Team auf 5. Platz = Finale Europacup-Playoff

Team auf 1. Platz (QG) und 2. Platz (QG) = Halbfinale Europacup-Playoff

LASK landet in Meistergruppe auf 4. Platz = 3. Runde Europa League-Qualifikation

Team auf 3. Platz = 2. Runde Conference League-Qualifikation

Team auf 5. Platz = Finale Europacup-Playoff

Team auf 1. Platz (QG) und 2. Platz (QG) = Halbfinale Europacup-Playoff

LASK landet in Meistergruppe auf 5. Platz = 3. Runde Europa League-Qualifikation

Team auf 3. Platz = 2. Runde Conference League-Qualifikation

Team auf 4. Platz = Finale Europacup-Playoff

Team auf 1. Platz (QG) und 2. Platz (QG) = Halbfinale Europacup-Playoff

LASK landet in Meistergruppe auf 6. Platz = 3. Runde Europa League-Qualifikation

Team auf 3. Platz = 2. Runde Conference League-Qualifikation

Team auf 4. Platz = Finale Europacup-Playoff

Team auf 5. Platz und 1. Platz (QG) = Halbfinale Europacup-Playoff

(Red./APA.)

Beitragsbild: GEPA.