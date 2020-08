Messi informiert Verein: Superstar will Barca verlassen

BREAKING: Lionel Messi has asked to leave Barcelona @skysports_bryan , @skysports_sheth and @SkyKaveh have the latest on the #TransferShow pic.twitter.com/A2zQmDqDDY

Leo Messi wants to activate the clause to leave Barcelona immediatly, as FCB also confirmed. Barcelona position is still so clear: Messi has a 700 million euros release clause, the “free clause” has expired in June. Board reunited to take decisions on next days. 🔴 #FCB #Messi

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2020