FC Barcelona, Barca V Real Betis Balompie - La Liga Santander 14 Philippe Coutinho of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis Balompie at Camp Nou Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain.

Offiziell: Coutinho kehrt in die Premier League zurück

via Sky Sport Austria

Der ehemalige Bayern-München-Star Philippe Coutinho wechselt auf Leihbasis bis zum Saisonende vom FC Barcelona zum englischen Premier-League-Klub Aston Villa. Dies gab der englische Klub am Freitag bekannt. 

 

Der 29-jährige Brasilianer soll das Offensivspiel des Klubs aus Birmingham ankurbeln. Coutinho sammelte bereits beim Jürgen-Klopp-Klub FC Liverpool England-Erfahrung. Villa hat sich außerdem eine Kaufoption für den Südamerikaner zusichern lassen. Ende des vergangenen Jahres hatte Supertechniker Coutinho mit einer Corona-Erkrankung zu tun gehabt.

(SID) / Bild: Imago