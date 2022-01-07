Offiziell: Coutinho kehrt in die Premier League zurück

Der ehemalige Bayern-München-Star Philippe Coutinho wechselt auf Leihbasis bis zum Saisonende vom FC Barcelona zum englischen Premier-League-Klub Aston Villa. Dies gab der englische Klub am Freitag bekannt.
Welcome, Philippe Coutinho! 🙌
Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. 🇧🇷
— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022
Der 29-jährige Brasilianer soll das Offensivspiel des Klubs aus Birmingham ankurbeln. Coutinho sammelte bereits beim Jürgen-Klopp-Klub FC Liverpool England-Erfahrung. Villa hat sich außerdem eine Kaufoption für den Südamerikaner zusichern lassen. Ende des vergangenen Jahres hatte Supertechniker Coutinho mit einer Corona-Erkrankung zu tun gehabt.
(SID) / Bild: Imago