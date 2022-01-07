Offiziell: Coutinho kehrt in die Premier League zurück

Der ehemalige Bayern-München-Star Philippe Coutinho wechselt auf Leihbasis bis zum Saisonende vom FC Barcelona zum englischen Premier-League-Klub Aston Villa. Dies gab der englische Klub am Freitag bekannt.

Welcome, Philippe Coutinho! 🙌

Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. 🇧🇷

— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022